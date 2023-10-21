5K to repair Lansing cemeteries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you put your loved ones to rest, you probably expect their grave site to be properly maintained.

The non-profit Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries, does just that. Year-round, they volunteer to keep Lansing’s tombstones cleaned, upright, and in good condition.

Their fundraiser is a walk/run 5K, and will finance their repairs through next fall.

With around 30 loved ones at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Katie Benghauser visits often, and volunteers with Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries.

“Too many to count. Great aunts, great uncles, grandparents, cousins. Some of it’s the family connection, some of it is just the history, but it’s a big cemetery and it’s a lot to keep up with,” said Benghauser.

There are many Lansing-based historical figures at the cemetery, such as R.E. Olds of Oldsmobile, the Potters as in the zoo, and Sparrow as in the hospital.

Loretta Stanaway says that’s part of the reason she helped found the Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries, to maintain Lansing residents’ dignity.

“I noticed that there was a difficulty with keeping them up, the city was not maintaining them the way they should,” said Stanaway.

Benghauser says conditions have improved since the non-profit first began. They’ve restored around 130 gravesites, and they’re racing to restore even more.

A 5-K race will be held Saturday morning at Mt. Hope Cemetery to raise money for repairs.

“Mt. Hope Cemetery is about 83 acres, and it opened in 1874. I think it’s a matter of respect. We have to honor and respect the people that came before us, and we stand on their shoulders, so we owe them that debt,” said Stanaway.

“It’s a lot to keep up these old cemeteries, it’s endless you know,” said Benghauser.

Cleaning, fixing, straightening, trimming, and running. All to restore respect to those who came before.

If you’d like to get involved with Saturday’s race, click here. It costs $25 to participate. It starts at 10:00 am.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.