Advertise With Us

WATCH LIVE: UAW President Shawn Fain provides update on strike

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers union president Shawn Fain is providing an update on the widespread strikes against the Big Three automakers (GM, Ford Stellantis.)

WILX will be live streaming the announcement in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Lansing Police locate missing, endangered man
Mel Tucker, Brenda Tracy legal battle heading back to state court

Latest News

Football rivalry week has Michigan State and Michigan squaring off in almost every way...
2023 Battle for the Houses between Lansing, Ann Arbor Ronald McDonald Houses begins
According to the Center for Disease Control, cancer is the leading cause of death among...
Lansing firefighters fight breast cancer
Thursday was the first time ever the Ingham County Emergency Management sent out a targeted...
Ingham County emergency alert system assists with search for missing teen
University of Michigan
No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing