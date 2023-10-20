UAW President Shawn Fain to give update on negotiations with Michigan’s Big Three automakers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union president, Shawn Fain, is expected to address the union Friday afternoon about how negotiations are going with Michigan’s Big Three automakers—General Motors (GM), Ford and Stellantis.

The strike between the UAW and the Big Three has been going for over a month, and there are currently 34,000 auto workers on the picket lines.

GM is offering workers a 20 percent wage increase and other benefits the UAW demanded. In a video posted Thursday, the Executive Vice President of GM, Gerald Johnson, said it would be impossible to meet all of the UAW’s demands.

“The implications for jobs would be devastating, and that’s not a reality we are willing to accept,” said Johnson.

Fain will address the union on Facebook Live at 4 p.m. on Oct. 20.

