Teen accused of fatally shooting political canvasser to appear in court

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing teenager accused of fatally shooting the Ingham County Democratic Party secretary is expected to appear in court Friday.

Lamar Kemp, 15, is being charged as an adult for allegedly shooting and killing Ted Lawson on Oct. 8 while Lawson was canvassing in Lansing. Kemp is being charged with open murder, carrying a concealed firearm and felony firearm.

A judge will decide if there is enough evidence to move the case to trial. Kemp’s probable cause hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.

