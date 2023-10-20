Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim previews the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Rivalry Game Eve and Tim Staudt is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to give his final take on the game between the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the home team Michigan State Spartans, which can be seen on WILX at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Plus, we preview the Game of the Week between Grand Ledge and East Lansing.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

Russell’s Hat Trick Propels MSU to 6-3 home win
First career hat trick for MSU sophomore.
