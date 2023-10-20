Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim previews the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Rivalry Game Eve and Tim Staudt is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to give his final take on the game between the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the home team Michigan State Spartans, which can be seen on WILX at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Plus, we preview the Game of the Week between Grand Ledge and East Lansing.
