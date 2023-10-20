State Football Tournament Begins Next Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State high school football tournament pairings will be announced at 6pm Sunday on Bally’s Sports Detroit Extra. Teams across Michigan end their regular seasons this week end. The Ford Field finals in the eight 11-man divisions move back a day this year to November 26-27. There are 32 teams in each of eight divisions. The 11-man tournament has two divisions of 16 teams each.

