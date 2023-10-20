Schools Rule: Fowlerville Junior High looking for new ways to interact with students

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Schools and teachers are looking for better ways to interact with students. Fowlerville Junior High became an award-winning school for its Capturing Kids’ Hearts program.

Schools used to start with the teacher taking attendance or asking students to open their textbooks. Thanks to the Capturing Kids’ Hearts Hearts approach, teachers start the day by talking to kids about what is happening in their lives.

“Feeling less isolated and connected to other students in their class because they have to talk about each other’s lives and things that are going on that are positive in their lives, and so they are learning so much more,” said Myriah Lillie, the principal of Fowlerville Junior High School. “Even for some of our quieter students, it is really helping them.”

Lillie said the program provides a relationship-driven campus culture. Having more fun and engagement in the classroom has students excited about going to class.

“It keeps class more organized, and it keeps it more positive. It is a positive way of learning and a positive way to start your day,” said Tyler Ray, an 8th grader.

“I definitely felt more comfortable in the class with the teachers, and it made it a little more fun,” said Quinn Blixt, an 8th grader.

The Capturing Kids’ Hearts Heart way of teaching is not just about relationships but also a hands-on, fun way of teaching kids to keep them engaged.

“She had cinnamon in a bag, she had you smell it, and then she said you have to figure out why you could smell it, but it wasn’t all over your hands and why you could smell it when it was inside of the bag,” said Bella Holden, an 8th grader.

Matt Copeland, the computer teacher at the school, said they can see a difference in students’ success after implementing the program. He said success is not just grades but seeing children grow into their own and make smart decisions.

“We have seen tremendous effect so far with what we have been doing,” said Copeland. “As far as relationships with students and teachers and then student-to-student relationships, the more we grow those relationships, the more effective we are as teachers and the more success we are seeing in the classroom.”

Last year, Fowlerville Junior High became a national showcase for the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program. The school was so successful even the high schools have started to implement the new way of student interaction.

