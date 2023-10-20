Advertise With Us

Scary Toxic Halloween Hazards

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Halloween is right around the corner, and with over 44 million children gearing up to transform into witches, wizards, pirates, and princesses, it’s important for parents to be aware of some crucial safety measures. Here are some tips to ensure a safe and happy Halloween:

1. Be Street Smart

On October 31st, the risk of children getting hit by a car doubles. To prevent this, parents should ensure their child’s costume includes reflective tape, and kids should carry a flashlight or glow stick.

2. Check Costume Materials

All costumes, wigs, and masks sold in the U.S. are required by law to be made of flame-resistant materials. Be sure to check the label to ensure compliance.

3. Avoid Harmful Costume Contacts

If your costume includes special contact lenses, be cautious. Cheap costume contacts sold online could contain harmful chemicals like chlorine or iron, which can lead to serious eye issues, even blindness. Purchase from reputable sources.

4. Use Safe Face Paint

The FDA recommends checking the summary of color additives on their website before applying face paint. If the color isn’t on their list, it’s best not to use it.

5. Watch Out for Risky Food Dyes

Beware of candies containing Red 3, a popular food dye linked to cancer and behavioral risks. Despite its dangers, it’s found in more than one in ten candies. Numerous health groups are urging the FDA to ban it from candy production.

6. Protect Your Pets

During Halloween week, pets are 32% more likely to experience food poisoning. Keep all chocolate, especially baking and dark chocolate, away from dogs and cats, as it can be lethal to them.

7. Pumpkin Carving Safety

Pumpkin carving is a beloved Halloween tradition, but it’s important to do it safely. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, out of an estimated 4,500 injuries reported last year, 41% were related to pumpkin carving.

By following these safety tips, you can ensure your family has a hauntingly good time this Halloween. May the Force be with you!

