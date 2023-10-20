Republicans in Lansing call for Line Five construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several Republican State Senators in Lansing asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wednesday to start construction on the Great Lakes Tunnel project for Line Five under the straights of Mackinac.

“Up north, we get tired of people protesting the line and patting themselves on the back as if they’ve done something before getting their SUVs and driving home,” said Sen. John Damoose, (R) Harbor Springs. “That happens all the time, and it’s hypocritical.”

Republicans said the delay in construction is hurting Michigan’s energy sector and job growth.

Michigan Democrats released a statement following the Republican Press Conference, calling it tone-deaf. Earlier on Wednesday, there was an oil pipeline rupture in Branch County.

The chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lavora Barnes, also called Line Five a “ticking timebomb.”

