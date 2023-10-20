Rain showers continue Friday, and a look ahead at our top headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is going to be another gloomy day around Mid-Michigan with some rain that will be coming down at times today. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the cold and rainy conditions heading into the weekend. And, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look at what we’re working on for Friday.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 20, 2023

Average High: 59º Average Low 40º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1920

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1972

Jackson Record High: 84º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1972

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.