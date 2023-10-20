Advertise With Us

Rain showers continue Friday, and a look ahead at our top headlines

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is going to be another gloomy day around Mid-Michigan with some rain that will be coming down at times today. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the cold and rainy conditions heading into the weekend. And, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look at what we’re working on for Friday.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 20, 2023

  • Average High: 59º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1920
  • Lansing Record Low: 17° 1972
  • Jackson Record High: 84º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 1972

