Advertise With Us

Police seek Hillsdale man wanted on assault with intent to murder, domestic violence charges

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with an arrest warrant.

Justin Lee Rimmer, 44, is wanted for one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of domestic violence.

Rimmer has red and auburn hair, blue eyes, is 6′1″ and weighs about 230 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Rimmer is encouraged to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at (517)-437-7317.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Lansing Police locate missing, endangered man
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township

Latest News

According to the Center for Disease Control, cancer is the leading cause of death among...
Lansing firefighters fight breast cancer
Thursday was the first time ever the Ingham County Emergency Management sent out a targeted...
Ingham County emergency alert system assists with search for missing teen
Teen accused of fatally shooting political canvasser to appear in court
Justin Lee Rimmer, 44, is wanted for one count of assault with intent to murder and one count...
Police seek Hillsdale man wanted for assault with intent to murder, domestic violence charges
The Lansing teenager accused of fatally shooting the Ingham County Democratic Party secretary...
Teen accused of fatally shooting political canvasser to appear in court