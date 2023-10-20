Police seek Hillsdale man wanted on assault with intent to murder, domestic violence charges

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with an arrest warrant.

Justin Lee Rimmer, 44, is wanted for one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of domestic violence.

Rimmer has red and auburn hair, blue eyes, is 6′1″ and weighs about 230 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Rimmer is encouraged to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at (517)-437-7317.

