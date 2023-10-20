One door closes, another door opens in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A chapter ends.

After nearly seven years, The Grid, the place where people could go play classic video games in Old Town will close its doors.

Co-founder Corey Montie said the arcade and bar has been a staple in the area. “We had a pretty steady crowd for the most part.”

A nostalgic experience that also had classic board games like Yahtzee and Sorry.

The big question everyone wants to know -- why is The Grid closing?

“Yeah that is the big question always.” Montie said along with supply chain issues still lingering from the pandemic and uncertainty in the food and beverage industry, life has simply taken a turn for him and his business partner.

“For us it wasn’t financial. I think it was just more of timing in our lives.” Montie said he has a small family and his business partner now lives out of state.

“To bring this place back more to what it was would have taken more of an investment of time and money than we’re really comfortable just for where we are in our lives.”

Soon to be a memory, the last call at The Grid will be Saturday, Oct. 21.

A new chapter begins.

In Downtown Lansing, the city’s latest entertainment venue, Grewall Hall 224, will feature its first big act Friday Oct. 20. Tickets purchased back in July will be honored tonight.

The opening act is Comedian Steve Hofstetter.

“I’m very excited about being the first act they have but also terrified,” said Hofstetter. He’s helping the city’s mission to bring people back to Downtown Lansing to eat, drink, and enjoy live entertainment.

“Any time someone puts together an investment into live entertainment. Not just as an entertainer, but as someone who understands how much entertainment can bring to the community.”

The end of an era and hopefully the start of a new one.

The Grid Arcade and Bar said they’re selling nearly everything in the building -- including games, equipment, decor, glassware, furniture, etc. If you are interested in any items, send The Grid a message.

