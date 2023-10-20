MSU Basketball On Display Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will be on display Saturday at the Breslin Center in an open scrimmage. It begins at 2:30pm with no admission charge. The Spartans play two home exhibition games next week, Wednesday against Hillsdale and next Sunday against Tennessee. The regular season opens at home November 6th against James Madison.

