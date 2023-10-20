A mission to remember: Michiganders rally for - and against - gun laws

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the mass shooting at Michigan State University back in Feb., Spirit of Peace Church of the Brethren made it a mission to remember the names of children who have died from the hands of a gun.

One by one, names were read, and honored. Each chime of the bell represented a child who lost their life to gun violence.

“Just the sheer number of names is mind boggling,” said Brun Del Re.

Members from the Spirit of Peace Church of the Brethren lined in front of the state capitol, advocating for change.

“It’s just heartbreaking. It’s unconscionable. I have a new great-granddaughter and as I hold her in my arms I could not even imagine her body experiencing the violence that these young children have felt,” said Leaf.

Beverly Leaf said the tragedy on Michigan State University’s campus in Feb., which left three students dead and five others injured pushed the group to take action. Back in May, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a series of red flag and safe storage laws, to keep guns away from those at risk of harming themselves or others. It was a decision the didn’t sit well with some defenders of the Second Amendment.

“In the last two, three years our rights have been shredded,” said Makowski.

People fighting for Second Amendment rights have also been rallying at the capitol, they believe these laws go against a person’s constitutional right to defend themselves.

“There’s no evidence that having less guns has ever made anyone safer,” said Besso.

Brun Del Re added, “We’re not talking about taking away people’s Second Amendment rights here we need to legislate the safety of guns.”

A debate over how to keep children safe, that continues at Michigan’s Capitol and in communities around the state.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.