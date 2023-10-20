Lansing firefighters fight breast cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Center for Disease Control, cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters. Day in and day out they’re exposed to hundreds of different chemicals, some of which are known or suspected to cause cancer.

“I always thought that’s not going to be me and it was me,” said Koenigsknecht.

“I have a son who is the love of my life and I want to be here as long as I can be,” said Kowalesky.

“I requested annual screenings. Radiology, bloodwork, whatever they could do. I was told I was healthy I didn’t need those. Fast forward four years I had stage four cancer,” said Gutierrez.

Firefighters go into battle every time they walk into work and the last thing these three women at Lansing Fire expected was to face another battle, breast cancer.

Koenigsknecht said, “Unfortunately I was an unlucky one and it was a really hard road. I was off work for about a year.” She added, “You know it was hard for my kids, especially my husband near the holidays it was really hard you know you’re supposed to be thankful, but it was hard.”

Batalion Chief Lisa Koenigsknecht was diagnosed with breast cancer back in Dec. of 2021. Little did she know two of her colleagues, Sarah Kowalesky and Jenna Gutierrez would be facing the same fight shortly after.

“We have this bond now that we can share together,” said Koenigsknecht.

“You may in the inside feel like you’re all alone but you’re not,” said Gutierrez.

“This is a family environment in all regards, but when it comes to things like this its really powerful and means a lot,” said Kowalesky.

For Breast Cancer awareness month all of the women teamed together to create a t-shirt, spreading awareness for anyone dealing with the disease. The shirts are up for sale at Lansing Uniform.

Koenigsknecht said, “People look at it. They ask about it. It’s pretty special.”

Special just like these women who continue to share their stories and advocate for others.

