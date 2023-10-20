Advertise With Us

Lansing Community College holds event to get women into energy careers

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People learned about careers in energy for women in Lansing Wednesday night.

Lansing Community College (LCC) held its “Tech Forward” event at its west campus. People could learn more about high-wage and high-demand careers in the energy industry.

They also learned more about LCC programs that could help them prepare for a job in energy. One person said there has never been a better time for women to enter the field than now.

“In the energy industry altogether, it’s less than 10% of females that make up that portion, but in electrical career specifically, it’s two percent of all people working in some type of electrical job or career path two percent of them are women,” said Becky Sutton from Lansing Community College.

People could also learn more about the programs available in LCC’s technical careers.

