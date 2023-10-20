On The Job Report: 10/20/2023

Kitchen Staff

UrbanBeat Event Center

Salary:

$13 - $15/hr

Description:

As a Line Cook at UrbanBeat, you will play a crucial role in ensuring our guests’ culinary experience is nothing short of exceptional. Your primary responsibilities will include:

Preparing all menu items with precision and attention to detail

Maintaining food quality and presentation standards

Collaborating with the kitchen team to ensure timely delivery of orders

Adhering to food safety and sanitation guidelines

Assisting with inventory management and restocking supplies

Keeping the kitchen area clean and organized

Supporting fellow team members and stepping in as needed

Requirements:

To excel in this role, the ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:

1 or more years of experience as a line cook in a fast-paced kitchen environment

Exceptional culinary skills and a passion for food

Strong knowledge of various cooking techniques and kitchen equipment

Ability to work in a fast paced, time-sensitive environment

Dependability to work all scheduled shifts, including weekends

Flexibility and open availability to accommodate the demands of the event schedule

Strong communication and teamwork skills

How to Apply:

To apply, please email your resume and cover letter to sorenson@messagemakers.com. Visit our website at www.urbanbeatevents.com to learn more about us and our exceptional venue.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/154465644

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 154465644

Tool Repair Technician

ETM Enterprises

Salary:

$19/hr

Description:

Framing dies

Laminating tools and dies

Assisting with tool and die repairs.

Work closely with engineers in product development, troubleshooting and correcting problems, resolves assembly problems by altering dimensions to meet specifications.

Perform fabrication and fitter cuts, align and fits structural metal parts together.

Experience in welding for example tack-weld and mig welding.

Requires use of hand tools including air tools and powered saws.

Set-up, operate, and repair equipment.

Process all necessary documentation and comply with quality, safety and sanitation regulations.

Requirements:

High School Diploma/Equivalency

Previous mold and/or tool repair experience desired

Experience operating small tools, air/hand tools, buffers, drills, sanders and grinders

Welding

On the job training will be provided as needed.

Must demonstrate competency through testing and job performance after training

How to Apply:

Send Resume to HR@etmenterprises.com or Apply in Person

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/97278574

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 97278574

Application Administrator

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union

Salary:

$31.73/hr

Description:

Collaboratively works with business units, technical teams, and third-party vendors to create project plans, technical specifications, application diagrams, and technical documentation for new programs that interface with the Credit Union’s systems. These programs must conform to department standards, business requirements, regulations, and industry best practices.

Implement, test, and maintain integrations between applications and other internal and external applications.

Serve as technical liaison between third party vendors and the Credit Union.

Provide Tier III technical support in accurately troubleshooting or researching software so that problems are resolved quickly without significant interruption to service.

Responsible for maintaining the core banking platform including monitoring, support, troubleshooting, upgrades, patching, and implementation of new modules/features.

Establish a high level of personal credibility and build strong relationship with team members and departments in the Credit Union.

Communicate project progress to project sponsors and management in meetings and by making timely updates to the department’s ticketing and project management systems.

Assist in the maintenance of various servers and backups across the Credit Union’s infrastructure.

Support the execution and completion of internal and external audits, including remediating findings and working with vendors to remediate findings.

Plan, document, and execute projects and proposals from conception to implementation.

Create and help maintain technical documentation for programs and systems implemented and supported by the Application Services department.

Document/update processes and procedures for supporting applications.

Proactively suggest new techniques and technologies to improve system processes and systems reliability.

Maintains accurate and appropriate change control records.

Plan, prioritize, estimate, manage, and deliver projects and work efforts on time.

Recommend modifications to business processes and technology to reduce user problems.

Handle application software monitoring, tuning, problem resolution, implementation, configuration, upgrades, and patches.

Provides on-call support on a rotating schedule or as needed for emergency situations, including outside of normal business hours.

Conduct system maintenance during off-hours as required.

Ensure application license and service agreements related to assigned applications are acquired, executed, and renewed as necessary.

Keeps management advised of any system, hardware or usage problem whereby the integrity and security of any of the Credit Union’s systems, and/or the level of service provided to members through such mediums is compromised or otherwise impaired

Assist with disaster recovery plans on production environment.

Participate in training activities within your department or branch and with the learning and talent development department; such training helps to ensure staff compliance with Credit Union policies and state and federal regulations and laws.

Perform other duties and assist other employees, as assigned.

Requirements:

Associates Degree

How to Apply:

Apply Online - http://ipc.us/t/FE0A9335C9A34920

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/167282413

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 167282413

