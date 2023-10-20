On The Job Report: 10/20/2023
3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 10/20/2023
Kitchen Staff
UrbanBeat Event Center
Salary:
$13 - $15/hr
Description:
As a Line Cook at UrbanBeat, you will play a crucial role in ensuring our guests’ culinary experience is nothing short of exceptional. Your primary responsibilities will include:
- Preparing all menu items with precision and attention to detail
- Maintaining food quality and presentation standards
- Collaborating with the kitchen team to ensure timely delivery of orders
- Adhering to food safety and sanitation guidelines
- Assisting with inventory management and restocking supplies
- Keeping the kitchen area clean and organized
- Supporting fellow team members and stepping in as needed
Requirements:
To excel in this role, the ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:
- 1 or more years of experience as a line cook in a fast-paced kitchen environment
- Exceptional culinary skills and a passion for food
- Strong knowledge of various cooking techniques and kitchen equipment
- Ability to work in a fast paced, time-sensitive environment
- Dependability to work all scheduled shifts, including weekends
- Flexibility and open availability to accommodate the demands of the event schedule
- Strong communication and teamwork skills
How to Apply:
To apply, please email your resume and cover letter to sorenson@messagemakers.com. Visit our website at www.urbanbeatevents.com to learn more about us and our exceptional venue.
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/154465644
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 154465644
Tool Repair Technician
ETM Enterprises
Salary:
$19/hr
Description:
- Framing dies
- Laminating tools and dies
- Assisting with tool and die repairs.
- Work closely with engineers in product development, troubleshooting and correcting problems, resolves assembly problems by altering dimensions to meet specifications.
- Perform fabrication and fitter cuts, align and fits structural metal parts together.
- Experience in welding for example tack-weld and mig welding.
- Requires use of hand tools including air tools and powered saws.
- Set-up, operate, and repair equipment.
- Process all necessary documentation and comply with quality, safety and sanitation regulations.
Requirements:
- High School Diploma/Equivalency
- Previous mold and/or tool repair experience desired
- Experience operating small tools, air/hand tools, buffers, drills, sanders and grinders
- Welding
- On the job training will be provided as needed.
- Must demonstrate competency through testing and job performance after training
How to Apply:
Send Resume to HR@etmenterprises.com or Apply in Person
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/97278574
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 97278574
Application Administrator
Michigan State University Federal Credit Union
Salary:
$31.73/hr
Description:
- Collaboratively works with business units, technical teams, and third-party vendors to create project plans, technical specifications, application diagrams, and technical documentation for new programs that interface with the Credit Union’s systems. These programs must conform to department standards, business requirements, regulations, and industry best practices.
- Implement, test, and maintain integrations between applications and other internal and external applications.
- Serve as technical liaison between third party vendors and the Credit Union.
- Provide Tier III technical support in accurately troubleshooting or researching software so that problems are resolved quickly without significant interruption to service.
- Responsible for maintaining the core banking platform including monitoring, support, troubleshooting, upgrades, patching, and implementation of new modules/features.
- Establish a high level of personal credibility and build strong relationship with team members and departments in the Credit Union.
- Communicate project progress to project sponsors and management in meetings and by making timely updates to the department’s ticketing and project management systems.
- Assist in the maintenance of various servers and backups across the Credit Union’s infrastructure.
- Support the execution and completion of internal and external audits, including remediating findings and working with vendors to remediate findings.
- Plan, document, and execute projects and proposals from conception to implementation.
- Create and help maintain technical documentation for programs and systems implemented and supported by the Application Services department.
- Document/update processes and procedures for supporting applications.
- Proactively suggest new techniques and technologies to improve system processes and systems reliability.
- Maintains accurate and appropriate change control records.
- Plan, prioritize, estimate, manage, and deliver projects and work efforts on time.
- Recommend modifications to business processes and technology to reduce user problems.
- Handle application software monitoring, tuning, problem resolution, implementation, configuration, upgrades, and patches.
- Provides on-call support on a rotating schedule or as needed for emergency situations, including outside of normal business hours.
- Conduct system maintenance during off-hours as required.
- Ensure application license and service agreements related to assigned applications are acquired, executed, and renewed as necessary.
- Keeps management advised of any system, hardware or usage problem whereby the integrity and security of any of the Credit Union’s systems, and/or the level of service provided to members through such mediums is compromised or otherwise impaired
- Assist with disaster recovery plans on production environment.
- Participate in training activities within your department or branch and with the learning and talent development department; such training helps to ensure staff compliance with Credit Union policies and state and federal regulations and laws.
- Perform other duties and assist other employees, as assigned.
Requirements:
Associates Degree
How to Apply:
Apply Online - http://ipc.us/t/FE0A9335C9A34920
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/167282413
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 167282413
