Investigators believe they found murder weapon in search for Flushing woman

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - “I believe we have the murder weapon, but we don’t have Kelly,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a press conference on Friday, Oct. 20.

This is the latest update in the search for Kelly McWhirter, the Flushing woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

“We are going to get answers,” Swanson said during a vigil to honor McWhirter Friday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office held a vigil to honor Kelly McWhirter on Friday, Oct. 20.

The sheriff’s office is investigating McWhirter’s disappearance as a homicide after her estranged husband, Steven Higgins, took his own life on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Investigators believe Higgins killed McWhirter and disposed of her body sometime between Saturday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 18. Their search expands from Ogemaw County down to Norwalk, Ohio, where Higgins drove McWhirter’s car on Saturday.

Higgins shot himself in the head after law enforcement officers pulled him over for a traffic stop about 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Swanson said.

In his pickup truck, investigators found a body bag and tools used to bury a body.

“Everything to us indicates she was buried,” Swanson said.

Investigators found the weapon they believe Higgins used to kill McWhirter in Ogemaw County, Swanson said, adding it is not a firearm, but it is a blunt object. Lab testing is currently being done on the weapon.

“We’re going to find out if there is any type of DNA on that murder weapon,” Swanson said.

Investigators expanded their search to include Prescott in Ogemaw County on Thursday, Oct. 19 after a woman said Higgins visited her on Tuesday at noon. The woman said he asked if he could do some yard work and some things in her backyard, Swanson said, adding Higgins was friends with her husband who is deceased.

That day, she asked Higgins to use his truck to go into town but he told her she couldn’t use it because it was really dirty, Swanson said.

About 9 p.m. that night, the woman’s friends called her and told her police were looking for Higgins, Swanson said, adding the woman said she then asked him to leave.

“He disposed of her somewhere,” Swanson said. “We’re going to need community help on solving this case.”

If you’ve seen anything on your doorbell cameras or anywhere from Oct. 13 through Oct. 18, whether it’s McWhirter’s white Hyundai or Higgins’ dark-colored F-150, Swanson is asking you to call 911 to report those tips.

