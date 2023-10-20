Advertise With Us

Ingham County emergency alert system assists with search for missing teen

Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle(WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday was the first time ever the Ingham County Emergency Management sent out a targeted alert versus alerting the entire county with individual text messages.

People from Mason to Aurelius receiving the alert in the morning.

Rob Dale, the Deputy Emergency Manager for Emergency Management says this isn’t new technology but this is the first time they decided to put it into action.

“We’ve had access for 11 years now and this is the first incident where we felt there was a need to get that word out due to the health needs,” Dale said.

Dylan Neumann, a 16 year old boy, who was last seen at 4:45 p.m. caused concern for his family who later reported him missing. Dylan has type one diabetes that requires him to take medication daily. Thursday morning, the Ingham County Emergency Management sent out a wireless emergency alert, in hopes of locating him.

“We drew a four mile circle around that location, where he was last seen and we hit every cell phone in that circle, so even people that didn’t sign up it pushes that alert,” says Rob Dale.

Technology like the wireless emergency alert making it easier to locate missing people, by alerting the community.

Fortunately, Dylan was found safe Thursday morning.

Rob Dale wants people to know that there are no privacy concerns when it comes to these alerts, it is simply a broadcast, similar to amber alerts. There are ways to turn these alerts off, but it is highly discouraged for everyone’s safety.

