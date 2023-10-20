Hurley Medical Center’s NICU celebrates in-state rivalry showdown

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Rivalry week in Michigan has Michigan State University and the University of Michigan squaring off in every way imaginable, including at the NICU at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

In a social media post, Hurley Medical Center shared images of babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) donned in Michigan and Michigan State knitted apparel.

“The babies know something about fighting for survival,” the post read. “They are divided on who will win Saturday - UofM or MSU. But in the Hurley Children’s Hospital NICU, we’re all on the same team - cheering on these babies, hoping they make it home in time for the big game!”

The Hurley Foundation volunteer corps provided the spirit wear.

Each year, nearly 1,000 babies are born prematurely or critically ill, either at Hurley Medical Center or in the surrounding tri-county area, according to Hurley. For the best chance of survival, premature or ill babies require expert, highly-specialized critical care. Hurley Medical Center has the only Level III NICU in the region.

