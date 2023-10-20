Advertise With Us

Hauser Signs With Clippers

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA Los Angeles Clippers announced Friday they have signed free agent rookie Joey Hauser, who played at Michigan State. Hauser had signed with the Utah Jazz but he never played in a game. The Jazz waived Hauser a week ago. Hauser gave up a year of eligibility with the Spartans after averaging 14.4 points per game last season to go with seven rebounds per game. Whether he makes the final cut with the Clippers or is sent to a G League affiliate remains to be seen.

