Gibbs Expected to Play For Lions

NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions expect rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to be available to play in this Sunday’s 1pm game at Baltimore against the Ravens. Gibbs missed last Sunday’s 20-6 win at Tampa Bay. The Lions have a 5-1 record, equaling the best in the NFL. The game will be seen on Fox. Afterward, the Lions are off until a week from Monday, for a Ford Field visit from the Las Vegas Raiders.

