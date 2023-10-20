Gibbs Expected to Play For Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions expect rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to be available to play in this Sunday’s 1pm game at Baltimore against the Ravens. Gibbs missed last Sunday’s 20-6 win at Tampa Bay. The Lions have a 5-1 record, equaling the best in the NFL. The game will be seen on Fox. Afterward, the Lions are off until a week from Monday, for a Ford Field visit from the Las Vegas Raiders.

