Former Spartan Great Brandstatter Dies

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State standout tight end Art Brandstatter, Jr., has died at the age of 83. Brandstatter passed early Friday at his East Lansing home. Brandstatter won 11 letters in three sports at East Lansing High School, then signed to play football with Duffy Daugherty in the late 1950s. He was the Spartans’ leading scorer in 1960. Brandstatter also coached junior football in East Lansing for 40 years and was a 1981 inductee into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame.

