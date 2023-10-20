Advertise With Us

Crews close ramps on SB US-127 at Barnes Road for maintenance

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation closed southbound US-127 on and off ramps at Barnes Road Friday morning for maintenance.

The closures are expected to last until Oct. 25.

Officials said detours will be provided.

