Consumers Energy receives grant to improve service for 2 million customers

Jackson, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan has seen its share of severe weather conditions over the span of the year. “We seen in the winter we had a major ice storm and that caused power outages that lasted for several days. In August we had those heavy windows, almost tornado-force winds,” said Brian Wheeler spokesman for Consumers Energy.

The United States Department of Energy stepping in, sending $100 million to Consumers Energy to improve its electrical systems. Brian Wheeler says the company has seen its challenges with weather over the years. These funds will help keep lights on 24/7 for nearly 2 million customers when a storm hits.

“What we’re doing it actually is setting out a plan to do better with our service, to make sure we have fewer outages and ones that last less,” said Wheeler.

The $100 million will add to Consumers Energy’s two goals: to have no customers without power for more than 24 hours and no outage affecting for than 100,000 customers. The funding is allowing Consumers Energy to jump-start its reliability roadmap. Taking overhead power lines and installing them underground and adding technology that helps pinpoint exactly where an outage is taking place to offer faster service to customers who need it most.

“This money from the federal government now is a huge boost to that it really gives us the momentum to get started and get going on the plan,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler says there are no short-term targets but wants customers to know the company is getting to work on their plan. Technicians will be out in the community making improvements no matter the weather regardless of emergency.

