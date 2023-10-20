Advertise With Us

Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Lansing Police locate missing, endangered man
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township

Latest News

According to the Center for Disease Control, cancer is the leading cause of death among...
Lansing firefighters fight breast cancer
Thursday was the first time ever the Ingham County Emergency Management sent out a targeted...
Ingham County emergency alert system assists with search for missing teen
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before murdered judge is ID’d as a person of interest in the killing
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russia extends detention of a US journalist detained for failing to register as a foreign agent