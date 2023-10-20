2023 Battle for the Houses between Lansing, Ann Arbor Ronald McDonald Houses begins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football rivalry week has Michigan State and Michigan squaring off in almost every way imaginable, including fundraising.

The Battle for the Houses started Thursday night between Ronald McDonald Houses in Lansing and Ann Arbor.

The money raised will support families who use these houses while children are in the hospital. Former Michigan State running back, T.J. Duckett, is a spokesperson for the friendly competition.

“It’s a beautiful thing because it’s a rivalry older than I am, and it’s a chance for what happens on the field to be that but for us to have a friendly competition outside the white lines and give back to the amazing colleges that helped us and the community,” said Duckett.

The fundraising continues until Saturday. As it stands, “Go Green” holds a slight lead over “Go Blue” donations.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.