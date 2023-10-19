You’re not alone: social media and body image

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you get on social media, you’re often seeing people’s best moments.

That pressure to be perfect is only enhanced, by the use of photo-shop and beauty filters. Its rise has left many people struggling to live up to an unattainable view of beauty.

On average, Americans spend about four hours a day on their phone. That’s around two months of screen time in total per year.

Like many others, Keri Kemp can’t help but compare herself to the photos she sees online, with millions of pictures and videos from all over the world, right in front of her eyes in seconds.

“I even took a break from social media for months, because I didn’t want me to come across something in recovery, and think ‘oh well I should look like them, I should behave like them’,” recalled Kemp.

Around 5 months ago, Kemp would go several days without eating, putting extreme strain on her physical and mental health. She developed restrictive bulimia, and eventually lost about 100 pounds.

“It still wasn’t enough. I would still see these girls in like a bikini, I would see people, just okay with the way they looked, and I wasn’t eating, and I was vomiting, and I was doing these things to me on purpose,” said Kemp.

Due to the fact that she was so malnourished, Kemp ended up in a mental health crisis. She was soon turned away at eating disorder clinics due to a lack of space.

“I literally just went home and sobbed, because I knew that (restrictive bulimia) was the only reason I was depressed or in crisis at the time,” said Kemp, “I was just petrified for where I was going, did I have to become anorexic to get help?”

“There’s not a lot of therapists in the area that do have, you know, specific eating disorder training,” Adrian Koenig, a counselor.

At Brighter Health Counseling in Okemos, they cover a wide array of mental health concerns. Koenig says body image issues don’t discriminate depending on your age, gender, or size.

“You’re not the only one, it doesn’t matter what age you are. It’s, you know, from little kids to older adults, it affects everybody,” said Koenig.

She says therapists like herself can help with self-esteem, emotional regulation, and more. She recommends using Psychology Today’s therapist-finding tool, to search for help based on things like the insurance they accept and more.

“Those are all other things that you know could focus on your body image that aren’t as specific, that you don’t need a waitlist for. I have openings, you know there are other therapists here that have openings, other practices have openings that are closer, virtual,” said Koenig.

Disordered eating can be brought on by a number of things, and even can create new mental health issues. Koenig says a simple mindfulness practice, such as the 5-4-3-2-1 method, can make a world of a difference.

“That kind of shifts your brain from you know, your more emotional side to more rational side, so it helps you calm down so you’re not so focused on your emotions,” said Koenig.

Kemp says similar techniques help keep her in recovery, such as affirmations through music.

“That is my biggest kind of go too, is if you want to start to recover, you need to learn self-love and self-respect and stop caring what others are doing and thinking of you,” said Kemp.

Learning self-love and respect, to nourish the mind body, and soul.

You can find a list of mental health resources by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.