Advertise With Us

Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns

Biden says Egyptian officials will reopen a crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid. (CNN, POOL, KHOU, @POTUS, CHANNEL 12, PALESTINE RED CRESCENT SOCIETY, @IDF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department is warning U.S. citizens of potential for terrorist attacks and violent demonstrations around the world as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies and threats against American interests become more acute.

In a “Worldwide Caution” issued on Thursday, the department advised Americans to “exercise increased caution due to the potential for violence and increased tensions” in all countries.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it said.

The brief notice said Americans should be particularly alert in areas frequented by foreign tourists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old

Latest News

Some Mid-Michigan Rite Aid pharmacies will close under the company’s bankruptcy restructuring...
Rite Aid pharmacies across the state to close for good, including 4 in Mid-Michigan
When families are in need, that’s when Helping Hands steps in.
Helping Hands Food Pantry asking for Mid-Michigan’s help
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman found dead in White Oak Township on...
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
A heavy police presence has been spotted in Lansing near downtown Lansing.
Large police presence, crime scene team, seen in Lansing
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
Drones attack a US military base in southern Syria and there are minor injuries, US officials say