‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) - The search for 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter, of Flushing, has turned into a recovery mission as the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her disappearance as a homicide.

“This is a homicide investigation and our suspect is dead,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Kelly McWhirter (left) and Steven Higgins (right) (Genesee County Sheriff)

The update comes after investigators found a body bag, without a body, inside a Ford F-150 belonging to the suspect, Steven Higgins. Higgins is McWhirter’s ex-husband and the sole suspect in this case.

“We don’t think anyone else is involved in the abduction and assault of Kelly McWhirter,” Swanson said.

There was significant blood and other contaminants in that body bag, Swanson said, adding they also found shovels with fresh dirt on them in the bed of Higgins’ truck.

Additionally, evidence at Higgins’ and McWhirter’s Flushing home suggests there was a violent, bloody struggle over the weekend. Swanson said there is evidence Higgins tried to clean and sanitize the house.

“We captured a significant amount of DNA, blood loss, as well as other things used to clean the scene,” Swanson said. “Nothing indicates it’s anyone but Steven Higgins.”

Higgins was found driving his truck in Montrose early Wednesday morning and was pulled over by police, but Swanson said Higgins would not come out of the vehicle. He then took out a weapon and shot himself in the head.

“Higgins took his life. He has not left any notes, hadn’t made any statements,” Swanson said.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the search for Kelly McWhirter is expanding to Prescott in Ogemaw Co.

Investigators have expanded their search to include Prescott in Ogemaw County, where a woman said Higgins visited her on Tuesday at noon. The woman said he asked if he could do some yard work and some things in her backyard, Swanson said, adding Higgins was friends with her husband who is deceased.

That day, she asked Higgins to use his truck to go into town but he told her she couldn’t use it because it was really dirty, Swanson said.

About 9 p.m. that night, the woman’s friends called her and told her police were looking for Higgins, Swanson said, adding the woman said she then asked him to leave.

The search also goes down to Norwalk, Ohio, where Higgins drove McWhirter’s car - a white Hyundai - over the weekend. Evidence shows Higgins stopped at a truck stop near the Michigan and Ohio border for seven minutes Sunday night, but did not go inside the gas station, Swanson said.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen the white Hyundai or the Ford F-150 in an unusual place to call 911.

Investigators found Higgins’ cell phone broken and tossed into a ditch in Montrose, Swanson said, adding McWhirter’s phone was also broken and tossed across the street from Higgins’.

So far, investigators have searched over 150 acres on foot. K9 units have searched over 75 additional acres. Crews are also using drones to aid in the search for McWhirter’s body.

“We are not going to stop. I don’t care how long it takes,” Swanson said.

Investigators are urging everyone to check their surveillance cameras from Oct. 13 through Oct. 18 to see if they see anything suspicious. If you have any information on this case, call 911.

