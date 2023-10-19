State of Michigan urging applicants to apply for community intervention grants to address gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Edmond lost his 7-year-old daughter Amaia during a home invasion in 2010. His mission is to help families heal following the death of their loved ones from gun violence with his organization, the Healing Hearts Project. “Gun violence, it’s here. We are at the point where we have to seriously start looking at what the real issue is,” said Edmond.

According to the Lansing Police Department, nine fatal shootings and over 270 gun-related incidents have occurred since the start of 2023.

This week, the state of Michigan is urging organizations to apply for grants to address gun violence.

“We have to make an honest attempt and effort, which I feel in the Lansing community we have been doing that.”

Michael McKissic, founder of the Mikey 23 Foundation, said this grant will help offer stipends to youth in the construction-based program. In addition to purchasing materials to help them complete their jobs, giving them something positive to do in the community. “If we at the Mikey 23 foundation or any other organization don’t give them something to be, something positive to be a part of, then they are going to find something negative to be a part of,” said McKissic.

Governor Whitmer’s office says community violence is a growing public health problem. Those experiencing violence are at higher risk of trauma. These grants aim to make communities safer by promoting healthy behaviors.

“It’s become apparently clear to our government, our cities officials in which we’re all working in partnership with. I feel like it’s a great opportunity, and it’s only going to get better and should get better,” said Edmond.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services intends to issue seven awards of up to 1 million dollars for a two-year project. Successful applicants may be awarded continual funding depending on performance and availability of additional funds. The application deadline is Monday, October 23rd at 3 p.m.

