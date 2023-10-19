Search underway for missing, endangered teen from Mason area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help in finding 16-year-old Dylan Neumann who walked away from his home near the Mason area. Officials say Neumann left the home located on Lyon Road near Tuttle Road, southwest of the US127/Kipp Road area, just before 5 PM Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says Neumann is potentially suicidal and is a type one diabetic. They say he last had his insulin medication at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and that his health could be in danger if he’s not located.

Neumann, pictured above, was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with black and red striped pants. He is approximately 5′10″ tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and wears black colored glasses. The Sheriff’s office asks anyone near the area where he went missing to check around your yard and cameras if you have them for any sign of the missing teenager. Neumann does not have access to a vehicle and does not drive.

Anyone with information on Neumann’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-272-6026.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated with any new information.

