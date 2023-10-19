Search underway for missing 15-year-old with health issues from Mason area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help in finding 15-year-old Dylan Neumann who walked away from his home near the Mason area. Officials say Neumann left the home located on Lyon Road near Tuttle Road, southwest of the US127/Kipp Road area, just before 5 PM Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says Neumann has some health issues that could turn dangerous for him if he’s not located.

Neumann, pictured above, was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with black and red striped pants. The Sheriff’s office asks anyone near the area where he went missing to check around your yard and cameras if you have them for any sign of the missing teenager.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated with any new information.

