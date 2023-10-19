Advertise With Us

Save your roof with Royalty Shingle Savers

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During colder months is it always important to keep your home warm and cozy to the falling weather temperatures, but have you ever considered preserving your roof?

Adam Thurston, owner of Royalty Shingle Savers stopped by Studio 10 to discuss the importance of preserving your roof.

From sealants and specific materials, Adam explained their products and service can keep you from spending a fortune down the life and avoid replacing your roof.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Lansing Police locate missing, endangered man

Latest News

Importance of CPR
shingles
How to Avoid Roof Replacement
Touring a 3D Haunted House in Jackson
How You Can Win a Tom Izzo Signed Basketball