Rite Aid pharmacies across the state to close for good, including 4 in Mid-Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Mid-Michigan Rite Aid pharmacies will close under the company’s bankruptcy restructuring plan.

19 Rite Aid pharmacies in Michigan are closing—four are in Mid-Michigan.

The S Cedar Street store in South Lansing has already closed down. The Grand Ledge Rite Aid on Clinton Street is expected to close its doors for good, as is the Rite Aid on E Michigan Avenue in Jackson. The St. Johns Rite Aid on N Whittemore Street will also be closing.

Rite Aid is not alone. CVS said it is closing 300 stores per year, and Walgreens said it will close 150 stores by next summer.

