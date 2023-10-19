Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) – The search for 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter of Flushing continues, and police have named her former husband as their chief suspect.

McWhirter’s ex-husband, Steven Higgins, was found driving in Montrose early Wednesday morning and was pulled over by police, but Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Higgins would not come out of the vehicle, and then took out a weapon and shot himself in the head.

Related: Sheriff: Ex-husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for ex-wife believed to be victim

The violent end to the police manhunt ended in a quiet neighborhood, and one of the people who lives there caught the encounter on his security camera.

“It’s very, it’s an uncomfortable feeling knowing that something happened this close to home,” said Samuel Serges, of Montrose.

When Serges woke up Wednesday morning, he discovered the search for a missing couple had led to right outside his front door near Elms Road and Wheeler in Montrose.

“I heard like a faint rustling. I didn’t think too much of it, and then I woke up, checked my camera footage, and saw a bunch of stuff that no one would ever think they come across seeing,” he said.

Serges’ home security cameras caught the moment when Higgins was located.

In the video, you can see Higgins’ truck pull into the front yard of Serges’ home, and at some point, Swanson said Higgins shot himself.

Higgins’ own neighbors in Flushing are in disbelief.

“I’m shocked,” said Jen Luchenbill, Higgins’ neighbor . “I just can’t believe I live next door to, you know, what happened here. It’s a little scary.”

The continued search for the missing Flushing woman has shaken their quiet neighborhood.

Related: Community members hope missing Flushing woman will be found safe

McWhirter is still missing, and Higgins is the main suspect after evidence at their Flushing home suggested a violent, bloody struggle.

“Talk to Steve occasionally. You know, he’d always be out mowing his lawn. A lot. Did a lot of yard work. I only met Kelly once,” Luchenbill said. “We didn’t see her a lot. She was inside a lot. Only a couple times getting the mail we’ve seen her.”

Higgins has died from his injuries. As law enforcement continues to look for McWhirter, many in the community are holding out hope that she will be found safe.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.