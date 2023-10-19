Advertise With Us

MSU Women’s Basketball to Host Kick off Reception

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team will host its annual kick off reception next Tuesday. Festivities begin at 5pm. Location is the Hall of History inside the Breslin Center and it will begin with the team picture. Afterward, new coach Robyn Fralick will hold a news conference, followed by interview opportunities with players,. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served with other guests in attendance. The event should end by 6:30pm.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Lansing Police locate missing, endangered man

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Men’s Soccer Hits the Road
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Volleyball Hits the Road
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by No. 2 Michigan, the school says it is cooperating
Of Heumann Interest: Fans, players come together for luncheon ahead of MSU/UofM game
Of Heumann Interest: Fans, players come together for luncheon ahead of MSU/UofM game