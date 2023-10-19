MSU Women’s Basketball to Host Kick off Reception

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team will host its annual kick off reception next Tuesday. Festivities begin at 5pm. Location is the Hall of History inside the Breslin Center and it will begin with the team picture. Afterward, new coach Robyn Fralick will hold a news conference, followed by interview opportunities with players,. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served with other guests in attendance. The event should end by 6:30pm.

