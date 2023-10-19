Advertise With Us

MSU Volleyball Hits the Road

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s volleyball team next faces Minnesota at 3pm Michigan time this Sunday. The Spartans are fresh from a 3-1 win over Michigan in the Breslin Center Wednesday night, the first time since 2006 the Spartans have swept the season series. The Spartans now have a 13-7 season record and 5-4 in Big Ten play. Michigan State therefore captures the State Pride Flag which will hang in the Breslin Center for a year.

