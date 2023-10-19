Advertise With Us

MSU President Issues Statement on Michigan Investigation

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of the news earlier Thursday about another NCAA investigation into alleged Michigan football sign stealing, Michigan State interim President Teresa K. Woodruff issued the following statement Thursday afternoon: “As we look forward to the football game this Saturday, we are chagrined by the news of the NCAA investigation and we echo the Big Ten Conference’s commitment to integrity. The allegations are concerning, but will be handled through the NCAA’s processes. MSU has no further comment on that matter. The university is focused on supporting our own team and preparing campus for a safe game day environment.”

