MSU Men’s Soccer Hits the Road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s 20th ranked men’s soccer team plays its regular season road finale Friday night at Northwestern. The Wildcats are ranked 21st. The match begins at 8pm Eastern time. The Spartans are still unbeaten with six wins and six ties, while Northwestern suffered its first loss of the season against Penn State 2-1, back on October 13th. Michigan State is one of four Big Ten teams atop the conference standings with 10 points. The Spartans have two league games remaining, facing Ohio State on October 24th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.