Mid-Michigan Matters: How you can help stop cardiac arrest deaths

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today at News 10, we’re supporting Champions of the Heart with a phonebank.

the mission? To provide AED devices and CPR training to communities to help increase cardiac arrest survival rates.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth. A year ago, his team helped save former MSU Basketball Coach Mike Garland’s life during a cardiac arrest.

He discusses this important mission in the player above.

