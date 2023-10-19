Mid-Michigan Matters: How you can help stop cardiac arrest deaths
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today at News 10, we’re supporting Champions of the Heart with a phonebank.
the mission? To provide AED devices and CPR training to communities to help increase cardiac arrest survival rates.
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth. A year ago, his team helped save former MSU Basketball Coach Mike Garland’s life during a cardiac arrest.
He discusses this important mission in the player above.
