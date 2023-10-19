Mel Tucker, Brenda Tracy legal battle heading back to state court

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legal battle between former Michigan State University (MSU) head football coach Mel Tucker and Brenda Tracy is heading back to state court.

Tucker’s attorneys were granted an order Monday to move it to the western district of Michigan. However, the federal judge moved the case back to state court.

Tucker’s team claims the text messages between Tucker and Tracy prove they had a consensual relationship, while Tracy claims Tucker sexually harassed her.

MSU fired Tucker after Tracy went public with the allegations because her identity was leaked during the university’s investigation.

