Advertise With Us

Make an Impact: Champions of the Heart

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is supporting the Champions of the Heart Foundation with a phone bank on Thursday, October 19. Call: 517-346-8822.

Taylor Gattoni welcomes on Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth to share the importance of AED devices and CPR training. Tune in.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to tip on White Oak Township homicide investigation near downtown Lansing
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
Missing teen from Mason area found ‘alive and well,’ officials say
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Lansing Police locate missing, endangered man

Latest News

When families are in need, that’s when Helping Hands steps in.
Helping Hands Food Pantry asking for Mid-Michigan’s help
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman found dead in White Oak Township on...
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
Some Mid-Michigan Rite Aid pharmacies will close under the company’s bankruptcy restructuring...
Rite Aid pharmacies across the state to close for good, including 4 in Mid-Michigan
A heavy police presence has been spotted in Lansing near downtown Lansing.
Large police presence, crime scene team, seen in Lansing
Service workers with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) held an...
Healthcare workers hold informational picket in Lansing