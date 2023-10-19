Advertise With Us

Large police presence, crime scene team, seen in Lansing

Large police presence in Lansing
Large police presence in Lansing(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in Lansing near E Lenawee St. in Lansing.

Multiple police vehicles were spotted, including a Michigan State Police Crime Scene van.

Police secured the perimeter with yellow crime scene tape.

It’s unclear what the incident is at this time. News 10 is on-scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

