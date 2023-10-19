Advertise With Us

Lansing Police looking for missing, endangered man

Missing Lansing Man.
Missing Lansing Man.(Lansing Police Department)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen Tommie Wallace? If so, contact the Lansing Police Department.

Wallace was reported missing by his family. He is 83-years-old and in danger, police said.

Wallace is 6′5 and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen on Oct. 15 by his family.

Wallace was supposed to attend an appointment in Jackson on Oct. 16. but did not appear.

He drives a 1991 white Lexus LS with the license plate number DMQ8746.

If you have any information on Wallace’s whereabouts, contact LPD at (517) 483-4600 and choose option five.

