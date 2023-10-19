Lansing Police looking for missing, endangered man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen Tommie Wallace? If so, contact the Lansing Police Department.

Wallace was reported missing by his family. He is 83-years-old and in danger, police said.

Wallace is 6′5 and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen on Oct. 15 by his family.

Wallace was supposed to attend an appointment in Jackson on Oct. 16. but did not appear.

He drives a 1991 white Lexus LS with the license plate number DMQ8746.

If you have any information on Wallace’s whereabouts, contact LPD at (517) 483-4600 and choose option five.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.