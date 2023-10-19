It can happen to anyone: How to prevent sudden cardiac arrest

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sudden cardiac arrest is when your heart’s electricity gets interrupted, cutting off the blood supply to your brain and organs.

The longer your brain goes without blood, the higher the chance for long-term complications, and death. It can happen to anyone, at any time, regardless of their fitness level or age.

Athletes playing at a high level, need to be in top form. That begins with physicals that take place before athletes even hit the field.

“Because it gives us an opportunity to look and see if there are any factors that this student-athlete might have, that puts them at risk for sudden cardiac death or other emergent conditions,” said Dr. Nathan Fitton, a Team Physician at MSU.

If concerns are uncovered through a stethoscope or medical history, Michigan State University will begin further testing for student-athletes, such as EKG’s or echocardiograms. Those tests can be costly, running hundreds of dollars.

They’re tests McLaren Interventional Cardiology recommends for any at-risk groups, including non-athletes ages 45 to 65.

“If you’re in that right population, you should be screened. When you’re over the age of 35, you tend to see sudden cardiac death in athletic patients while jogging. When you’re younger than 35, you tend to see it more in organized sports,” said Dr. Peter Burke, with McLaren Interventional Cardiology.

However, cardiac arrest can be completely random with no detectable warning signs or signals. That’s why organizations like MSU Sports Medicine and Champions of the Heart, are focused on increasing the 10% survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest.

“We work to make sure that if that event happens, we’re more than ready for it,” said Dr. Fitton.

Having AEDs close by, running cardiac arrest drills, and keeping trained medical professionals on-site... all in an effort to save lives.

Tomorrow, News 10 is supporting the Champions of the Heart Foundation with a phone bank, to raise money to buy AEDs and CPR training equipment.

Volunteers will be answering the phone to take your donation to help the foundation buy this life-saving equipment.

Thank you for helping us make an impact.

