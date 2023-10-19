Of Heumann Interest: Fans, players come together for luncheon ahead of MSU/UofM game

Each year during the week of the Michigan-Michigan State Game The Detroit Sports Media Association holds a Tablegate Luncheon with former players from both schools and local fans gather to chat up the rivalry game.

This year’s event was held at The Kingsley in Bloomfield Hills and it was the subject of Fred Heumann’s “Of Heumann Interest”

You can watch Fred Heumann’s full story in the video player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.