Of Heumann Interest: Fans, players come together for luncheon ahead of MSU/UofM game

By Fred Heumann
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Each year during the week of the Michigan-Michigan State Game The Detroit Sports Media Association holds a Tablegate Luncheon with former players from both schools and local fans gather to chat up the rivalry game. 

This year’s event was held at The Kingsley in Bloomfield Hills and it was the subject of Fred Heumann’s “Of Heumann Interest”

You can watch Fred Heumann’s full story in the video player above.

