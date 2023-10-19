Advertise With Us

Helping Hands Food Pantry asking for Mid-Michigan’s help

“All of the people who had the extra stimulus dollars, the extra tax incentives for children, the extra stimulus money, or food stamps extra increase, that’s all gone now.”
Bike Baton Rouge is holding Cranksgiving, a food drive to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food...
Bike Baton Rouge is holding Cranksgiving, a food drive to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, on Sunday, Nov. 17.(unsplash.com)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When families are in need, that’s when helping hands steps in.

“A lot of people, they need assistance,” says Becky Scott, a supporter of Helping Hands.

Executive Director Amanda Thompson says, “We serve over 2,000 people each month and we roughly hand out 6,000 pounds of food each day.”

For reference, that’s the size of 3 cars completely full of essentials that families need. With the combination of Covid-19 relief funding ending and SNAP benefits for thousands ending at the beginning or end of the summer. Thompson says more people are in need of their help.

“Our numbers have gone through the roof. We are back to pre covid numbers and it is just amazing to see all of the need in our community.”

Helping Hands relies completely on donations whether that be from the community, an organization or a corporation and with no more Covid funding, even those big organizations are feeling it too. Unable to donate or provide grants for smaller non-profits like Helping Hands, that leaves them with footing the bill to stay afloat. Now Helping Hands is turning to the community they serve to ask for help.

“The anticipated cost to feed 2,000 people each month is going to be roughly 100,000 dollars for the 2024 year,” says Amanda Thompson.

The warehouse that holds Helping Hands items, can only last the food pantry about a week.

People like Becky Scott, finding it so important to support Helping Hands Food Pantry.

“If you have anything in your kitchen that you can donate or donate money to the food pantries. Let them get the food they need for everyone that’s really in a dire need, it makes a difference and it goes a long way,” says Scott.

Helping Hands Food Pantry is holding a fall festival fundraiser on Friday, October 27th, at Hidden Creek Farms. Everyone is welcome and they encourage families to come out and enjoy their activities while donating to a good cause. The link to the event can be found here.

You can also donate to the food pantry on their website, linked here. They have a goal of raising $100,000.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman told investigators she saw the child while she was driving and “brought...
Lansing woman charged with unlawful imprisonment of missing 5-year-old
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Ex-husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for ex-wife believed to be victim
Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car
Authorities identify body found in White Oak Township
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Latest News

People with stable housing are 83% less likely to commit crimes.
Former prisoners call for change in unfair housing laws
The first meeting of the new term for the City of East Lansing’s University Student Commission...
East Lansing University Student Commission holds first meeting of new term
Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging. On Tuesday night, there was a workshop...
Home healthcare service in Okemos holds workshop for family caregivers
Large police presence in Lansing
Large police presence, crime scene team, seen in Lansing