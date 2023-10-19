Helping Hands Food Pantry asking for Mid-Michigan’s help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When families are in need, that’s when helping hands steps in.

“A lot of people, they need assistance,” says Becky Scott, a supporter of Helping Hands.

Executive Director Amanda Thompson says, “We serve over 2,000 people each month and we roughly hand out 6,000 pounds of food each day.”

For reference, that’s the size of 3 cars completely full of essentials that families need. With the combination of Covid-19 relief funding ending and SNAP benefits for thousands ending at the beginning or end of the summer. Thompson says more people are in need of their help.

“Our numbers have gone through the roof. We are back to pre covid numbers and it is just amazing to see all of the need in our community.”

Helping Hands relies completely on donations whether that be from the community, an organization or a corporation and with no more Covid funding, even those big organizations are feeling it too. Unable to donate or provide grants for smaller non-profits like Helping Hands, that leaves them with footing the bill to stay afloat. Now Helping Hands is turning to the community they serve to ask for help.

“The anticipated cost to feed 2,000 people each month is going to be roughly 100,000 dollars for the 2024 year,” says Amanda Thompson.

The warehouse that holds Helping Hands items, can only last the food pantry about a week.

People like Becky Scott, finding it so important to support Helping Hands Food Pantry.

“If you have anything in your kitchen that you can donate or donate money to the food pantries. Let them get the food they need for everyone that’s really in a dire need, it makes a difference and it goes a long way,” says Scott.

Helping Hands Food Pantry is holding a fall festival fundraiser on Friday, October 27th, at Hidden Creek Farms. Everyone is welcome and they encourage families to come out and enjoy their activities while donating to a good cause. The link to the event can be found here.

You can also donate to the food pantry on their website, linked here. They have a goal of raising $100,000.

