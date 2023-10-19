Advertise With Us

Healthcare workers hold informational picket in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Service workers with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) held an information picket on Wednesday.

Members of the UAW Local 6,000 were wearing red to show their support. These healthcare workers said a lack of staffing is causing caseload overload that doesn’t allow them to serve the public as they should.

“More staff is the biggest thing and reduction in expectations that are set aside,” said Robert Nordmann, the general office assistant from the MDHHS in Ingham County. “New software to process the clients’ applications and things of that nature. As of yesterday, there were 180 people in the phone queue waiting to talk to an eligibility specialist for their benefits.”

The MDHHS said it has been hiring more staff, which will help ease the workload and ensure caseworkers give their undivided attention to people who need help.

