First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On and off rain showers continue today into Saturday. High temperatures today will once again be in the mid 50s. Wind gusts at times near 25 MPH will make it feel even cooler. Most high school football games tonight should be dry, but a stray shower cannot be totally ruled out. This evening plan on temperatures near 50º, lows tonight drop back to near 40º. Saturday a quick moving disturbance will touch off more rain showers during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Saturday with wind gusts again near 25 MPH possible.

All week long we have been tracking the weather for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game Saturday evening at Spartan Stadium. The forecast really has not changed much. Gusty winds and scattered showers are expected in the afternoon before the game. Temperatures around 4 P.M. should be near 50º. Game time is at 7:30 P.M. and the rain showers should be exiting the area at that time. If you are going to the game plan on temperatures in the mid 40s Saturday evening in East Lansing. Remember you can watch the game at home on WILX-TV 10.

Some sunshine returns for Sunday with high temperatures near 50º. Early Monday morning temperatures will be near 30º. We see temperatures return to the mid 50s for highs Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should return to the 60s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday before cooler air returns for the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 20, 2023

Average High: 59º Average Low 40º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1920

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1972

Jackson Record High: 84º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1972

